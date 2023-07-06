China Coal Energy (HKEX:1898) Price Target Decreased by 8.31% to 7.04

The average one-year price target for China Coal Energy (HKEX:1898) has been revised to 7.04 / share. This is an decrease of 8.31% from the prior estimate of 7.68 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.17 to a high of 10.73 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.16% from the latest reported closing price of 5.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 144 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Coal Energy. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1898 is 0.17%, a decrease of 6.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.13% to 179,530K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,700K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,345K shares, representing an increase of 92.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1898 by 734.76% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,788K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,591K shares, representing an increase of 78.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1898 by 203.96% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 12,479K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,750K shares, representing an increase of 37.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1898 by 55.90% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 10,777K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,120K shares, representing a decrease of 3.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1898 by 7.58% over the last quarter.

FSAMX - Strategic Advisers Emerging Markets Fund holds 8,442K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,918K shares, representing a decrease of 5.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1898 by 14.72% over the last quarter.

