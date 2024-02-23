China Coal Energy Company (SEHK:1898) Price Target Increased by 8.19% to 7.63

The average one-year price target for China Coal Energy Company (SEHK:1898) has been revised to 7.63 / share. This is an increase of 8.19% from the prior estimate of 7.05 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.57 to a high of 9.97 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.05% from the latest reported closing price of 8.88 / share.

China Coal Energy Company Maintains 4.97% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.97%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.58%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 119 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Coal Energy Company. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1898 is 0.16%, an increase of 30.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.37% to 154,427K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,357K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 235K shares, representing an increase of 99.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1898 by 3,573.54% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,458K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,378K shares, representing an increase of 80.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1898 by 240.78% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 11,897K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,625K shares, representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1898 by 39.57% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 10,805K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,515K shares, representing an increase of 58.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1898 by 42.95% over the last quarter.

CEMVX - Causeway Emerging Markets Fund Investor Class holds 8,071K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,384K shares, representing a decrease of 3.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1898 by 4.78% over the last quarter.

