Is China Coal Energy (CCOZY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is China Coal Energy (CCOZY). CCOZY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 6.27, while its industry has an average P/E of 7.86. Over the past 52 weeks, CCOZY's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.78 and as low as 3.79, with a median of 5.37.

We should also highlight that CCOZY has a P/B ratio of 0.64. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.53. Within the past 52 weeks, CCOZY's P/B has been as high as 0.69 and as low as 0.41, with a median of 0.51.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. CCOZY has a P/S ratio of 0.67. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.94.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that China Coal Energy is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CCOZY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

