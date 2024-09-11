Is China Coal Energy (CCOZY) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. China Coal Energy Co. (CCOZY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

China Coal Energy Co. is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 246 different companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. China Coal Energy Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCOZY's full-year earnings has moved 3.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, CCOZY has gained about 34.2% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have lost an average of 1.1%. This shows that China Coal Energy Co. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is China Shenhua Energy Co. (CSUAY). The stock is up 10.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for China Shenhua Energy Co.'s current year EPS has increased 1.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, China Coal Energy Co. belongs to the Coal industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 15.9% so far this year, so CCOZY is performing better in this area. China Shenhua Energy Co. is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on China Coal Energy Co. and China Shenhua Energy Co. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

China Coal Energy Co. (CCOZY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

China Shenhua Energy Co. (CSUAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

