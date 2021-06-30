China CNPC removes trading execs from posts amid oil probe -sources

By Chen Aizhu

SINGAPORE, June 30 (Reuters) - China National Petroleum Corp, parent of PetroChina 0857.HK, has removed three trading executives amid a government investigation into crude oil reselling to independent refineries, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Beijing has taken a tough stance this year over crude oil quota use and imports by state and private firms as a fuel surplus weighs on profits and boosts emissions, undermining China's climate goals.

The officials removed from their posts include Huo Jinsan, president of CNPC's flagship trading arm Chinaoil, also known as PetroChina International, and two top executives at PetroChina Fuel Oil Co Ltd, the sources said.

PetroChina Fuel Oil produces and trades fuel oil and bitumen and is a top crude supplier to China's independent refineries, known as "teapots".

Huo was president of PetroChina Fuel Oil before being appointed as head of Chinaoil in late 2020.

A CNPC spokesman did not immediately comment.

Reuters could not immediately reach Huo or the other officials for comment.

Early this month Reuters reported that the government had ordered PetroChina Fuel Oil to stop trading off crude oil import quotas and reselling crude oil to local refineries.

"CNPC discharged these officials as the government this time seriously wants to crack down on irregular activities by the independent refiners," said one of the sources.

CNPC last week sent in internal disciplinary officials to PetroChina Fuel Oil to conduct more detailed investigations, during which the officials will remain in the companies but not in their positions, two of the sources said.

These investigations are unlikely to impact the firms' day-to-day operations but have already forced some teapots to hunt for alternative feedstocks such as fuel oil to keep plants running.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; editing by Jason Neely)

