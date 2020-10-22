CEO

China CNOOC's Q3 revenue falls 27% on year as weak oil prices bite

Chen Aizhu Reuters
China's national offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC Ltd said on Thursday its third-quarter revenue fell 26.8% on year as weak oil prices overrode the benefit of increased production. [nFWN2HC1B4]

July-September revenue was 35.55 billion yuan.

Realised oil prices fell 29% to $43.03 per barrel, the listed arm of state-owned China National Offshore Oil Corp said in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Total net production rose 5.1% on year at 131.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, bolstered by a robust 10.4% growth in production at home as the state major prioritised spending in domestic activities under a state call to boost supply security.

Overseas output, however, fell 4.6% on scalebacks in projects like Nigeria's deepwater Egina and Longlake oil sands in Canada.

During the period CNOOC began production from four new domestic offshore projects, including three at Bohai Bay -- Nanbao 35-2 oil field S1 area, Jinzhou 25-1 oilfield 6/11 area and Bozhong 19-6 condensate gas field -- and Liuhua 16-2/Liuhua 20-2 in the Pearl River Mouth basin.

Its third-quarter capital spending dropped 5.8% on year to 18.40 billion yuan, it said.

