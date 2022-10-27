China CNOOC's Q3 net income up 89% on yr at $5.1 bln

Contributor
Chen Aizhu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

CNOOC Ltd's third-quarter net profit soared by 89% from a year earlier to 36.9 billion yuan ($5.11 billion), driven by stronger oil and as prices, the Chinese offshore oil and gas major said on Thursday.

SINGAPORE, Oct 27 (Reuters) - CNOOC Ltd's 0883.HK, 600938.SS third-quarter net profit soared by 89% from a year earlier to 36.9 billion yuan ($5.11 billion), driven by stronger oil and as prices, the Chinese offshore oil and gas major said on Thursday.

Third-quarter revenue rose 54% on the year to 89.2 billion yuan and total net production rose 8.8% to 156.8 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe).

Third-quarter capital spending rose by nearly 30% to 27.1 billion yuan, taking the total for the first nine months to 68.7 billion yuan, versus an annual budget of 90-100 billion.

CNOOC said its realised oil prices increased 36% from a year earlier to $95.8 per barrel, while gas prices gained 15% to $8.15 per thousand cubic feet.

($1 = 7.2275 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((aizhu.chen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: aizhu.chen.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More