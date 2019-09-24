China CNOOC to start production at deepsea gas field at end-2021 - official

Adds details, output target

SANYA, China/SINGAPORE, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's national offshore producer CNOOC Ltd 0883.HK expects its deepwater gas field Lingshui 17-2 in the South China Sea to start its first gas production at the end of 2021, a company official said on Tuesday.

The Lingshui field, with an average water depth of 1,450 meters (4,757 ft) at a distance of about 150 km (93 miles) southeast from Sanya city of Hainan province, is the first deepsea gas project operated by CNOOC and a key new field to contribute to the firm's gas output.

Annual production of Lingshui 17-2 is estimated at 3.2 billion cubic metres (bcm), with maximum production likely to reach 3.39 bcm, the official said in a briefing to reporters and analysts, without giving a timeline on when the peak output is expected to be achieved.

CNOOC is building a semi-submersible production platform for the project, said the official, who declined to be named as he is not the company's spokesperson.

Lingshui 17-2 was first discovered in September 2014.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu in Sanya; Writing by Chen Aizhu in Singapore; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Aditya Soni)

((aizhu.chen@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6870 3284; Reuters Messaging: aizhu.chen.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.