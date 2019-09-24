US Markets

China CNOOC to start production at deepsea gas field at end-2021 - official

Contributor
Muyu Xu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/China Stringer Network

China's national offshore producer CNOOC Ltd expects its deepwater gas field Lingshui 17-2 in the South China Sea to start its first gas production at the end of 2021, a company official said on Tuesday.

Adds details, output target

SANYA, China/SINGAPORE, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's national offshore producer CNOOC Ltd 0883.HK expects its deepwater gas field Lingshui 17-2 in the South China Sea to start its first gas production at the end of 2021, a company official said on Tuesday.

The Lingshui field, with an average water depth of 1,450 meters (4,757 ft) at a distance of about 150 km (93 miles) southeast from Sanya city of Hainan province, is the first deepsea gas project operated by CNOOC and a key new field to contribute to the firm's gas output.

Annual production of Lingshui 17-2 is estimated at 3.2 billion cubic metres (bcm), with maximum production likely to reach 3.39 bcm, the official said in a briefing to reporters and analysts, without giving a timeline on when the peak output is expected to be achieved.

CNOOC is building a semi-submersible production platform for the project, said the official, who declined to be named as he is not the company's spokesperson.

Lingshui 17-2 was first discovered in September 2014.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu in Sanya; Writing by Chen Aizhu in Singapore; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Aditya Soni)

((aizhu.chen@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6870 3284; Reuters Messaging: aizhu.chen.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular