China CNOOC plans overhaul of 200,000-bpd Huizhou refinery - source

SINGAPORE, Jan 10 (Reuters) - China National Offshore Oil Company (CNOOC) is planning a 50-day turnaround in October-November at its plant in Huizhou on China's southern coast, a company source told Reuters on Friday.

The plant, which is being overhauled, has a nameplate crude processing capacity of 200,000 barrels per day, the source said.

Since its start in late-2017, the crude unit has been operating at around 70% of its capacity due to logistics bottlenecks such as berth constraints for marketing refined fuel.

CNOOC separately operates at the same site an older refinery of 240,000 bpd crude processing capacity, which is producing at full rates, the source said.

