China clears path to launch 'Swap Connect' scheme - FT

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

April 05, 2023 — 08:42 pm EDT

Written by Rishabh Jaiswal for Reuters ->

Adds details from FT report, background, changes headline

April 6 (Reuters) - China's "Swap Connect" scheme has won regulatory approval and is set to launch within months, the Financial Times reported on Thursday citing people familiar with the matter.

The final rules for the scheme were recently agreed by China and Hong Kong authorities, the report said.

In February, China's central bank issued draft rules seeking public opinions on the scheme.

The new scheme, announced last year, will allow mutual access to interest rate swaps trading to promote financial derivatives markets, and also upgraded a separate currency swap agreement.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((rishabh.jaiswal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.