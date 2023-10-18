News & Insights

China clears $6.5 bln swap line as part of Argentina deal

Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

October 18, 2023 — 07:42 am EDT

Written by Jorge Otaola for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank said on Wednesday that China has cleared a currency swap line totaling a freely accessible $6.5 billion, part of a broader deal the South American country has been using to help it defend the embattled local peso.

