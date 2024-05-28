China City Group Adjusts AGM Agenda

China City Infrastructure Group Limited (HK:2349) has released an update.

China City Infrastructure Group Limited has announced the withdrawal of resolution number 7 regarding the adoption of the New Share Option Scheme from its upcoming AGM on June 6, 2024, to revise the terms related to the service provider sublimit. All other resolutions will still be presented for shareholder consideration, and previously submitted proxy forms will remain valid, excluding votes for the withdrawn resolution.

