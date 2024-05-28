News & Insights

Stocks

China City Group Adjusts AGM Agenda

May 28, 2024 — 10:40 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China City Infrastructure Group Limited (HK:2349) has released an update.

China City Infrastructure Group Limited has announced the withdrawal of resolution number 7 regarding the adoption of the New Share Option Scheme from its upcoming AGM on June 6, 2024, to revise the terms related to the service provider sublimit. All other resolutions will still be presented for shareholder consideration, and previously submitted proxy forms will remain valid, excluding votes for the withdrawn resolution.

For further insights into HK:2349 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.