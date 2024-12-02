China CITIC Bank Announces Interim Dividend Details

China CITIC Bank (HK:0998) has released an update.

China CITIC Bank has announced an interim cash dividend of RMB 1.825 per 10 shares for the first half of 2024, with a record date set for December 18, 2024, and payment scheduled for January 15, 2025. The dividend will be paid in Hong Kong dollars at a rate of HKD 1.97434 per 10 shares. Tax rates for non-resident shareholders vary based on international tax agreements.

