News & Insights

Stocks

China CITIC Announces Shareholder Meeting and Document Delay

December 05, 2024 — 05:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2799) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China CITIC Financial Asset Management Co., Ltd. has announced the closure of its H Share register to prepare for the upcoming extraordinary general meeting on December 27, 2024. The meeting will address the renewal of the Financing and Asset Transactions Framework Agreement and its annual caps for 2025–2027, pending approval from independent shareholders. Furthermore, the publication of related meeting documents has been postponed to a date on or before December 11, 2024.

For further insights into HK:2799 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.