China CITIC Announces Shareholder Meeting and Document Delay

China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2799) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China CITIC Financial Asset Management Co., Ltd. has announced the closure of its H Share register to prepare for the upcoming extraordinary general meeting on December 27, 2024. The meeting will address the renewal of the Financing and Asset Transactions Framework Agreement and its annual caps for 2025–2027, pending approval from independent shareholders. Furthermore, the publication of related meeting documents has been postponed to a date on or before December 11, 2024.

For further insights into HK:2799 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.