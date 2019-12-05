China Cinda to take part in rescue plans for firms, institutions

China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd said on Thursday it would actively participate in rescue plans for various firms, heavily indebted local governments and financial institutions.

The company also said China's economy and financial sector would be prone to risks in the near term and complex cross-regional, cross-market and cross-asset situations.

