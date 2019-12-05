China Cinda to take part in rescue plans for firms, institutions

BEIJING, Dec 5 (Reuters) - China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd 1359.HK said on Thursday it would actively participate in rescue plans for various firms, heavily indebted local governments and financial institutions.

The company also said China's economy and financial sector would be prone to risks in the near term and complex cross-regional, cross-market and cross-asset situations.

(Reporting by Cheng Leng and Se Young Lee; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((vincentsy.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +86-10-56692108; follow me on Twitter @Rover829;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.