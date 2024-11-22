China Cinda Re-elects Directors Amid Strong Shareholder Turnout

China Cinda Asset Management Co (HK:1359) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
China Cinda Asset Management Co. held its second extraordinary general meeting of 2024, where shareholders approved the re-election of Mr. Chen Xiaowu and the election of Ms. Zhang Zhongmin as non-executive directors. The meeting saw a significant shareholder turnout, with over 77% of voting shares represented. Both directors will serve for a three-year term, enhancing the company’s leadership as it navigates the financial landscape.
For further insights into HK:1359 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.