China Cinda Re-elects Directors Amid Strong Shareholder Turnout

November 22, 2024 — 05:09 am EST

China Cinda Asset Management Co (HK:1359) has released an update.

China Cinda Asset Management Co. held its second extraordinary general meeting of 2024, where shareholders approved the re-election of Mr. Chen Xiaowu and the election of Ms. Zhang Zhongmin as non-executive directors. The meeting saw a significant shareholder turnout, with over 77% of voting shares represented. Both directors will serve for a three-year term, enhancing the company’s leadership as it navigates the financial landscape.

