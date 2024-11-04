News & Insights

Stocks
CCGDF

China Cinda Plans 2024 Extraordinary Meeting for Director Votes

November 04, 2024 — 04:38 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Cinda Asset Management Co (HK:1359) has released an update.

China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd. has announced its 2024 second extraordinary general meeting, set for November 22 in Beijing, where shareholders will vote on the re-election and election of non-executive directors. The meeting highlights the company’s ongoing efforts to secure experienced leadership as it navigates the financial markets. Shareholders must ensure their H Shares are registered by November 18 to participate.

For further insights into HK:1359 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CCGDF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.