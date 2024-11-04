China Cinda Plans 2024 Extraordinary Meeting for Director Votes

China Cinda Asset Management Co (HK:1359) has released an update.

China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd. has announced its 2024 second extraordinary general meeting, set for November 22 in Beijing, where shareholders will vote on the re-election and election of non-executive directors. The meeting highlights the company’s ongoing efforts to secure experienced leadership as it navigates the financial markets. Shareholders must ensure their H Shares are registered by November 18 to participate.

