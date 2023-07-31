China Cinda Holdings aims to raise $400 mln in dollar bond - sources

By Georgina Lee and Scott Murdoch

HONG KONG, July 31 (Reuters) - Financial services firm China Cinda (HK) Holdings is aiming to raise $400 million in a 3-1/2-year U.S. dollar bond, according to a term sheet and two sources with direct knowledge of the transaction.

The wholly owned subsidiary of China Cinda Asset Management 1359.HK has launched the deal at an initial price guidance of 175 basis points above three-year U.S. Treasuries US3YT=RR, the term sheet showed.

The sources could not be named as they were not permitted to speak to media. China Cinda did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Investors have already lodged bids worth more than $2.2 billion for the deal, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The deal is issued by China Cinda (2020) I Management, and the bond is expected to be rated at BBB+ by S&P Global Ratings.

China Cinda (HK) will use the proceeds to refinance existing debt, according to the term sheet. The company is primarily involved in financial services and non-performing assets acquisition, according to its website.

The last time the issuer tapped the bond market was in May, when it issued a 1.5 billion yuan ($210.03 million) offshore yuan bond that matures in May 2026 and pays a 3.7% coupon, data from Refinitiv shows.

(Reporting by Georgina Lee and Scott Murdoch; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Himani Sarkar)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.