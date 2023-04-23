China Cinda (HKEX:1359) Price Target Decreased by 6.32% to 1.29

The average one-year price target for China Cinda (HKEX:1359) has been revised to 1.29 / share. This is an decrease of 6.32% from the prior estimate of 1.37 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.09 to a high of 1.51 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.19% from the latest reported closing price of 0.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 112 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Cinda. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1359 is 0.10%, a decrease of 16.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.18% to 987,361K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 123,084K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121,279K shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1359 by 27.32% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 116,539K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 118,224K shares, representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1359 by 28.37% over the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 86,043K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 66,955K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69,520K shares, representing a decrease of 3.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1359 by 8.02% over the last quarter.

SDIV - Global X SuperDividend ETF holds 49,194K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company.

