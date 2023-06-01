China Cinda (HKEX:1359) Price Target Decreased by 10.06% to 1.16

The average one-year price target for China Cinda (HKEX:1359) has been revised to 1.16 / share. This is an decrease of 10.06% from the prior estimate of 1.29 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.07 to a high of 1.32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.87% from the latest reported closing price of 0.87 / share.

China Cinda Maintains 12.77% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 12.77%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.67. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 111 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Cinda. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1359 is 0.09%, a decrease of 22.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.51% to 1,002,668K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 123,084K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121,279K shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1359 by 27.32% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 116,539K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 118,224K shares, representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1359 by 28.37% over the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 91,137K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 86,043K shares, representing an increase of 5.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1359 by 12.33% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 70,783K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66,955K shares, representing an increase of 5.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1359 by 0.82% over the last quarter.

SDIV - Global X SuperDividend ETF holds 49,194K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company.

