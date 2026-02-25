China Cinda Asset Management Co. (SEHK:1359) Price Target Increased by 34.60% to 1.45

The average one-year price target for China Cinda Asset Management Co. (SEHK:1359) has been revised to HK$1.45 / share. This is an increase of 34.60% from the prior estimate of HK$1.08 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$1.43 to a high of HK$1.49 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.28% from the latest reported closing price of HK$1.29 / share.

China Cinda Asset Management Co. Maintains 2.08% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.08%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.76% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Cinda Asset Management Co.. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 27.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1359 is 0.13%, an increase of 26.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.97% to 477,016K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 131,672K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 118,147K shares , representing an increase of 10.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1359 by 46.69% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 117,323K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 109,161K shares , representing an increase of 6.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1359 by 34.77% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 74,505K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 24,295K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,669K shares , representing a decrease of 9.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1359 by 16.36% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 19,562K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,436K shares , representing an increase of 10.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1359 by 44.97% over the last quarter.

