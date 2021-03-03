China CIC says to seek U.S. investments after fund with Goldman raised $2.5 bln

BEIJING, March 4 (Reuters) - China's $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund is scouting for long-term investments in the United States, an executive said, after a fund co-established with Goldman Sachs GS.N raised $2.5 billion, half of the targeted amount.

The China-U.S. Industrial Cooperation Fund, launched in November 2017 on the sidelines of former U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to Beijing, has completed two investments in the United States, China Investment Corp (CIC) Chief Strategy Officer Zhao Haiying told Reuters on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Cheng Leng, Ryan Woo in Beijing and Kane Wu in Hong Kong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

