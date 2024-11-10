China Chunlai Education Expands with Global Partnerships

China Chunlai Education Group Co., Ltd. (HK:1969) has released an update.

China Chunlai Education Group Co., Ltd. has announced strategic cooperation agreements with educational institutions in Australia and New Zealand, aiming to enhance internationalization and diversity in education. The partnerships with Elite Education Institute and Massey University are set to leverage shared resources in education, research, and cultural exchanges, fostering globally-minded talent. These agreements mark a significant step towards expanding the company’s educational reach and influence.

