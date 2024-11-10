News & Insights

China Chunlai Education Expands with Global Partnerships

November 10, 2024 — 11:37 pm EST

China Chunlai Education Group Co., Ltd. (HK:1969) has released an update.

China Chunlai Education Group Co., Ltd. has announced strategic cooperation agreements with educational institutions in Australia and New Zealand, aiming to enhance internationalization and diversity in education. The partnerships with Elite Education Institute and Massey University are set to leverage shared resources in education, research, and cultural exchanges, fostering globally-minded talent. These agreements mark a significant step towards expanding the company’s educational reach and influence.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

