China chipmaker Hua Hong opens sharply up in Shanghai debut after $3 bln offering

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

August 06, 2023 — 09:40 pm EDT

Written by Shanghai Newsroom for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Shares in Hua Hong Semiconductor, China's second largest chip foundry, opened up 13% in its Shanghai debut on Monday, after the company raised $3 billion in China's biggest public offering so far this year.

Hua Hong shares 688347.SS opened at 58.88 yuan on Shanghai's Nasdaq-style STAR Market, 13% higher than its offer price of 52 yuan ($7.25).

($1 = 7.1706 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Li.Gu@thomsonreuters.com;))

