News & Insights

Stocks

China Chengtong Declares Year-End Cash Dividend

May 24, 2024 — 05:44 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Chengtong Development Group Limited (HK:0217) has released an update.

China Chengtong Development Group Limited has announced a final ordinary dividend of HKD 0.0034 per share for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. Shareholders approved the dividend on June 21, 2024, with the payment to be made on July 19, 2024, following an ex-dividend date of July 3, 2024. This financial move signals the company’s commitment to sharing its success with its investors.

For further insights into HK:0217 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.