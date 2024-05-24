China Chengtong Declares Year-End Cash Dividend

China Chengtong Development Group Limited (HK:0217) has released an update.

China Chengtong Development Group Limited has announced a final ordinary dividend of HKD 0.0034 per share for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. Shareholders approved the dividend on June 21, 2024, with the payment to be made on July 19, 2024, following an ex-dividend date of July 3, 2024. This financial move signals the company’s commitment to sharing its success with its investors.

