China charges two detained Canadians with alleged espionage

Tony Munroe Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS

Chinese prosecutors said on Friday they have charged two detained Canadian men for alleged espionage.

Former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor were arrested in late 2018, after Canadian authorities arrested Huawei Technologies Co's HWT.UL chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, in Vancouver on a U.S. warrant.

