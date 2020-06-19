China charges two detained Canadians with alleged espionage

BEIJING, June 19 (Reuters) - Chinese prosecutors said on Friday they have charged two detained Canadian men for alleged espionage.

Former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor were arrested in late 2018, after Canadian authorities arrested Huawei Technologies Co's HWT.UL chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, in Vancouver on a U.S. warrant.

(Reporting by Tony Munroe; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((tony.munroe@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 6627 1288; Reuters Messaging: tony.munroe.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.