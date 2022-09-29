China certifies C919 jet to compete with Airbus and Boeing -photos

BEIJING/SYDNEY, Sept 29 (Reuters) - China held a ceremony on Thursday to certify its C919 narrowbody passenger jet, photos on social media showed, representing a major milestone in the country's ambitions to challenge Airbus AIR.PA and Boeing BA.N in commercial aerospace.

The plane was widely expected to be certified by the end of the month after two aircraft flew to Beijing. A sign in one of the photos said "C919 aircraft type certificate issuance ceremony" in Chinese.

