China Ceramics Q2 20 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (CCCL) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on May 20, 2020, to discuss its Q2 20 earnings result.

To access the live webcast, log on at http://www.cceramics.com/Press-Releases.html

To participate in the call, dial 1-877-275-8968 (US) or 1-706-643-1666.(International) with Conference ID Number 1653008.

A replay of the call by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (US) or 1-404-537-3406 (International) with Conference ID number 1653008.

