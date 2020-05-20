China Ceramics FY Loss Narrows - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (CCCL) reported that its net loss for the year ended December 31, 2019 narrowed to RMB 9.5 million or US$1.4 million from RMB 418.7 million or US$63.4 million for the same period of 2018. Loss per share were RMB 1.56 or US$0.23 compared to loss per share of RMB 93.18 or US$14.10 in the prior year.

Revenue for the year was RMB 327.6 million or US$47.4 million, compared to RMB 498.2 million or US$75.4 million in the prior year.

The company anticipates that its sales orders will be significantly reduced for the first four months of 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019.

