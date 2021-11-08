China central bank to provide low-cost loans for carbon emission cuts

China's central bank said on Monday it will provide low-cost loans to support the country's carbon mission reductions and help achieve the country’s carbon neutrality goals.

The People's Bank of China will provide 60% of loan principals made by financial institutions for carbon emission cuts, with the one-year lending rate at 1.75%, the central bank said in a statement.

The carbon emission reduction loans can be rolled over twice, the central bank said.

