China central bank to increase financial support for domestic demand

January 10, 2023 — 06:57 am EST

Written by Ziyi Tang, Ryan Woo, Beijing Newsroom for Reuters

BEIJING, Jan 10 (Reuters) - China's central bank and top banking regulator said on Tuesday they will increase financial backing for the domestic demand and supply system to support the economy, while ensuring steady and orderly financing to the property sector.

The People's Bank of China and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said major banks should ensure an appropriate pace of credit issuance and further optimise credit structure, the regulators said in a joint statement.

Chinese leaders have pledged to focus on stabilising the economy in 2023, stepping up policy adjustments to cushion the impact from a surge in COVID-19 infections at a time when a weakening global economy is hurting exports.

"We need to offer financial service support to key areas such as infrastructure investment, small and micro enterprises, tech and innovation, manufacturing and green development," the regulators said.

The regulators will also take measures to improve operations and cash flow of high-quality property enterprises with certain systemic importance.

They will guide balance sheets of high-quality real estate enterprises back to a safe range, according to the statement.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
