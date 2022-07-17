China central bank steps up daily injection, offers $1.8 bln

SHANGHAI, July 18 (Reuters) - China's central bank stepped up cash injections through open market operations on Monday, snapping a 10-day streak of a minimal 3 billion yuan ($444.61 million) of daily offering.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected 12 billion yuan via seven-day reverse repurchase agreement at a cost of 2.1%, a statement online showed.

With 3 billion yuan worth of the short-term liquidity tool due on Monday, the PBOC injected a net 9 billion yuan.

($1 = 6.7475 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

