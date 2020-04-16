China central bank says to keep room for monetary policy adjustment

SHANGHAI, April 16 (Reuters) - China's central bank said in an article published on Thursday that it would maintain normalisation of monetary policy as long as possible.

The People's Bank of China said it would encourage moderate savings and prevent asset bubbles.

It also said it would keep room for monetary policy adjustment.

(Reporting by BEIJING NEWSROOM; Editing by Alison Williams)

