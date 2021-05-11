China central bank says to keep monetary policy flexible, targeted

China's central bank on Tuesday said it would keep prudent monetary policy flexible, targeted and appropriate.

In its first-quarter monetary policy implementation report, the People's Bank of China said global inflation and a low base effect could drive up China's producer price index (PPI) in the second and third quarter.

However, the annual increase in the PPI for 2020-2021 is expected to stay within a reasonable range, it added.

