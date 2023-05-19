China central bank says fundamentals of economic stability unchanged

BEIJING, May 19 (Reuters) - The fundamentals of China's economic stability and long-term improvement have not changed, China's central bank said in its 2022 financial stability report on Friday.

China will actively promote the establishment of the financial stability guarantee fund, and enhance the stability of total credit growth, the People's Bank of China said.

(Reporting by Ella Cao and Liz Lee; Editing by Toby Chopra)

