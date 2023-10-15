News & Insights

China central bank rolls over maturing medium-term policy loans, rate unchanged

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

October 15, 2023 — 09:26 pm EDT

Written by Shanghai Newsroom for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - China's central bank rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans while keeping the interest rate unchanged on Monday, matching market expectations.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it was keeping the rate on 789 billion yuan ($108.01 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans CNMLF1YRRP=PBOC to some financial institutions unchanged at 2.50% from the previous operation.

Market watchers polled by Reuters last week predicted no change to the MLF rate.

($1 = 7.3049 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Li.Gu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.