China central bank rolls over maturing medium-term policy loans, rate unchanged

SHANGHAI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - China's central bank rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans while keeping the interest rate unchanged on Monday, matching market expectations.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it was keeping the rate on 789 billion yuan ($108.01 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans CNMLF1YRRP=PBOC to some financial institutions unchanged at 2.50% from the previous operation.

Market watchers polled by Reuters last week predicted no change to the MLF rate.

($1 = 7.3049 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

