China central bank rolls over maturing medium-term policy loans, rate unchanged

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

September 14, 2023 — 09:30 pm EDT

Written by Winni Zhou and Tom Westbrook for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, Sept 15 (Reuters) - China's central bank rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans while keeping the interest rate unchanged on Friday, matching market expectations.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it was keeping the rate on 591 billion yuan ($81.2 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans CNMLF1YRRP=PBOC to some financial institutions unchanged at 2.50% from the previous operation.

All 33 market watchers polled by Reuters this week predicted no change to the MLF rate.

($1 = 7.2770 Chinese yuan)

