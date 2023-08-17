News & Insights

China central bank makes biggest weekly net cash injection since March

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

August 17, 2023 — 09:35 pm EDT

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, Aug 18 (Reuters) - China's central bank made the biggest weekly short-term liquidity injection into the banking system in nearly five months this week.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected 96 billion yuan ($13.17 billion) worth of seven-day reverse repos on a net basis via open market operations on Friday. That brought the weekly net injection to 757 billion yuan, the highest weekly offering since late March.

($1 = 7.2910 Chinese yuan)

