China central bank increases short-term liquidity support towards year-end

SHANGHAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - China's central bank injected increased short-term liquidity for the first time in two weeks, with market participants interpreting the higher offerings as a way to keep ample cash conditions towards the year-end.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected 41 billion yuan ($5.9 billion) through seven-day reverse repurchase agreements on Friday, it said in an online statement, snapping 10 straight days of daily injections of 2 billion yuan.

With 2 billion yuan worth of such short-term bond instruments due on the same day, the PBOC injected a net 39 billion yuan on Friday.

Several traders said the move was meant to stabilise market sentiment and ensure ample liquidity levels towards the year-end, when cash demand usually surges.

The fresh cash injection came after the PBOC increased liquidity support via medium-term policy loans a day earlier.

($1 = 6.9714 yuan)

