China central bank holds medium-term rate but adds liquidity

SHANGHAI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - China's central bank left the medium-term policy rate unchanged on Monday, defying market expectations as signs of a weaker currency continued to limit the scope of monetary easing.

However, a narrowing interest rate margin (NIM) at commercial banks and a weakening Chinese yuan at the start of the year have limited the room for the central bank to maneuver its monetary policy, some market watchers said.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it was keeping the rate on 995 billion yuan ($138.84 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans CNMLF1YRRP=PBOC to some financial institutions unchanged at 2.50% from the previous operation.

Monday's loan operation was to fully meet cash demand at financial institutions to "maintain banking system liquidity reasonably ample," the central bank said in an online statement.

In a Reuters poll conducted last week, 19 of 35 market participants had expected the central bank to cut the MLF rate to help shore up the weak economy. And a vast majority of the respondents also expected the PBOC to inject fresh funds into the financial system exceeding the amount that were maturing.

Those expectations grew after major Chinese commercial banks lowered their deposit rates late last year, and after recent disappointing economic data stoked the view that more stimulus was warranted.

The central bank also injected 89 billion yuan through seven-day reverse repos CN7DRRP=PBOC while keeping borrowing cost unchanged at 1.80%, it said in an online statement.

Data due this week for December industrial output, investment and retail sales, along with fourth-quarter gross domestic product will give investors clues on whether the economy will need further support.

($1 = 7.1665 Chinese yuan)

