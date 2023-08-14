News & Insights

China central bank cuts rates for second time in three months to support economy

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

August 14, 2023 — 09:25 pm EDT

Written by Winni Zhou and Rae Wee for Reuters ->

Corrects word in first paragraph to three "months"

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China's central bank unexpectedly cut key policy rates for the second time in three months on Tuesday, in a fresh sign that the authorities are ramping up monetary easing efforts to boost a sputtering economic recovery.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it lowered the rate on 401 billion yuan ($55.25 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans CNMLF1YRRP=PBOC to some financial institutions by 15 basis points to 2.50% from 2.65% previously.

In a Reuters poll of 26 market watchers conducted this week, 20 participants, or 77%, predicted that the central bank would leave the MLF rate unchanged. Only six respondents forecast a marginal rate reduction.

The central bank also injected 204 billion yuan through seven-day reverse repos CN7DRRP=PBOC while cutting borrowing costs by 10 basis points to 1.80% from 1.90% previously, it said in an online statement.

The PBOC lowered key policy rates in June to prop up the broad economy, but data has been increasingly weak since.

($1 = 7.2585 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Rae Wee; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((winni.zhou@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0100; Reuters Messaging: winni.zhou.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.