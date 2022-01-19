China central bank changes release time of monthly loan prime rate

Adds details

BEIJING, Jan 19 (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Wednesday it will change the time it releases the monthly fixing of the loan prime rate (LPR) to 9:15 a.m. from 9:30 a.m. local time on the 20th of each month.

The change will take effect from Jan. 20, it said in a statement.

The central bank will add Bank of Nanjing 601009.SS and Postal Savings Bank of China 601658.SS to the list of 18 banks that set the LPR, replacing Bank of Xi'an 600928.SS and China CITIC Bank 601998.SS, respectively.

The LPR is set monthly by the banks, which submit a quotation by adding a premium over the medium-term lending (MLF) rate.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Bernadette Baum)

((kevin.yao@thomsonreuters.com; +8610 5669 2128;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.