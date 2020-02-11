China Central Bank Approves Mastercard's China JV For Clearing Business

(RTTNews) - The People's Bank of China said it has approved an application by Mastercard's (MA) China joint venture to set up a bank card clearing business in China.

The central bank said that Mastercard's joint venture in the country needs to complete preparation work within a year.

The bank also said that the opening of the bank card market is an important part of the opening up of China's financial industry, which is conducive to promoting the more open and international development of China's payment and clearing services, and providing diversified and differentiated services to all parties in the industry.

