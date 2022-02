China cenbank to exclude rental housing loans from management system

BEIJING, Feb 8 (Reuters) - China's central bank will not include affordable rental housing loans in a management system for property loans by banks, it said on Tuesday, in a bid to support the rental housing market.

Financial institutions need to step up support for affordable rental housing, the People's Bank of China said in a statement on its website.

Since Jan. 1 last year, the PBOC has activated a concentrated management system for property loans, asking lenders to cap outstanding property loans and mortgages.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu, Zoey Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com; 86-10-66271289;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.