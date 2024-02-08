News & Insights

China cenbank says monetary policy should be flexible, precise and effective

February 08, 2024 — 05:36 am EST

Written by Joe Cash and Judy Hua for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Feb 8 (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Thursday that monetary policy should be flexible, precise and effective and that it would keep liquidity reasonably ample in its monetary policy implementation report for the fourth quarter.

The People's Bank of China would also make good use of its pledged supplementary lending facility to support the property market and keep the yuan exchange rate basically stable on an equilibrium level, the report added.

