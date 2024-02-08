China cenbank says monetary policy should be flexible, precise and effective

BEIJING, Feb 8 (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Thursday that monetary policy should be flexible, precise and effective and that it would keep liquidity reasonably ample in its monetary policy implementation report for the fourth quarter.

The People's Bank of China would also make good use of its pledged supplementary lending facility to support the property market and keep the yuan exchange rate basically stable on an equilibrium level, the report added.

(Reporting by Joe Cash and Judy Hua; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Joe.Cash@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.