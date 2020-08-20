China cenbank resumes 14-day reverse repos after near 2-month hiatus

SHANGHAI, Aug 21 (Reuters) - China's central bank will resume 14-day reverse repo operations for the first time in nearly two month on Friday, while injecting a total of 200 billion yuan ($28.93 billion) into the banking system on Friday through open market operations, traders said.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) will inject 150 billion yuan worth of seven-day reverse repos and another 50 billion yuan via the 14-day tenor, according to traders.

The last time the PBOC conducted 14-day reverse repo operations was on June 23.

For the week, the PBOC will have injected a net 160 billion yuan via reverse repo operations, down from 490 billion yuan injection on a net basis a week earlier.

Separately, the PBOC injected 700 billion yuan through medium-term lending facility (MLF) on Monday.

($1 = 6.9143 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

