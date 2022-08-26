China cenbank official Chen Yulu to be president of Nankai University

Adds details

BEIJING, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Chen Yulu, a vice head of China's central bank, will be the president of Nankai University in the northern city of Tianjin, the university said on its website in a notice seen on Friday.

Chen, 55, a vice governor of the People's Bank of China since 2015, and an official biography shows he was president of Renmin University in the capital from 2011 to 2015.

China is set to appoint Zhang Qingsong as a vice governor of its central bank, financial magazine Caixin has said.

