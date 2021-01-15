China cenbank official asks Ant to maintain service quality as it works to fix business

BEIJING, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Chinese financial regulators have asked Ant Group Co Ltd 688688.SS, 9988.HK to ensure the quality of financial services to the public as it works on rectifying its business, the central bank's vice governor Chen Yulu said Friday.

Ant has set up a working group and is preparing a timetable for the changes under the guidance of regulators, Chen told reporters in Beijing, the capital.

As it does this, it should maitain business continuity and normal operations, Chen added.

(Reporting by Cheng Leng, Zhang Yan, and Ryan Woo in Beijing; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

