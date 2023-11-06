China cenbank executive says he's 'not too much worried' about nation's economy

Adds quotes, background in paragraphs 3-4

HONG KONG, Nov 7 (Reuters) - People's Bank of China Deputy Governor Zhang Qingsong on Tuesday said he was "not too much worried" about China's economy at an international financial summit in Hong Kong.

The central bank executive was speaking at the Global Financial Leaders Investment Summit hosted by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

China is grappling with an economic slowdown and a massive debt crisis in its property sector that has crippled some of its biggest companies, scared off investors and triggered fears of contagion.

Zhang also said the overall debt of the Chinese government is in the mid- to lower-range by international standards.

(Reporting by Kane Wu, Selena Li and Summer Zhen; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((kane.wu@thomsonreuters.com; +85228436590; Reuters Messaging: kane.wu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.