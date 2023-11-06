China cenbank executive says he's 'not too much worried' about nation's economy

HONG KONG, Nov 7 (Reuters) - People's Bank of China Deputy Governor Zhang Qingsong on Tuesday said he was "not too much worried" about China's economy at an international financial summit in Hong Kong.

The central bank executive was speaking at the Global Financial Leaders Investment Summit hosted by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

